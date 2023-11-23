Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,702 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $10,433.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,090,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,576.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,194.00.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Income
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.