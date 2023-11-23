Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.84. 3,894,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,950. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.