Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 185,851 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Salesforce worth $766,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,950. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

