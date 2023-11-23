Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.55) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.53) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

