Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $198,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $11.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,305,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,232. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

