Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 375,980 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $681,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. 10,715,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.82. The company has a market cap of $877.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

