Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $198,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.47. 3,428,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

