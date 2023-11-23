Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 283,088 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $218,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

