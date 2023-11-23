Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,693 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of NIKE worth $227,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,228. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

