Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $342,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,845. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,112. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.06 and a 200 day moving average of $280.47. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

