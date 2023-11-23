Schroder Investment Management Group Has $150.23 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,067 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $150,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $632.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,789. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $361.62 and a 12 month high of $642.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.43.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

