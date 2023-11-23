Schroder Investment Management Group Has $204.25 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.71% of Amdocs worth $204,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $83.73. 599,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,959. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

