Schroder Investment Management Group Has $243.11 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $243,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $333.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.65 and its 200 day moving average is $309.26. The firm has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $335.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

