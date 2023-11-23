Schroder Investment Management Group Has $524.49 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061,585 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Intel worth $524,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. 31,490,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,303,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

