Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,654 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of Fortinet worth $190,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,061. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

