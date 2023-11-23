Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 145,564 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,564 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of Adobe worth $1,013,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $624.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

