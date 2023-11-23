Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,208 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $150,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.06. 3,488,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

