Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,525 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.34% of AutoZone worth $153,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.63.

NYSE:AZO traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,671.77. The company had a trading volume of 93,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,564.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,522.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

