Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,439,679 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,439,679 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $222,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,736,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

