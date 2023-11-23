Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,774 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.94% of Yum China worth $222,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 1,962,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

