Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.79% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $119,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 961,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.