SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.64.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $98,070,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,375,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.89. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
