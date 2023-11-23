SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEAS

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $98,070,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,375,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.89. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.