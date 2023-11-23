Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 109,457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 385,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,752.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

