Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,222,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,352,590 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,823,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 10,226,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093,938. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

