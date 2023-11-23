Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.99.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

