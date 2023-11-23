SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Western Asset Management Company LLC

Western Asset Management Company LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 899,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,959. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.