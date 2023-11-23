SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,976 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

