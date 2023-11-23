SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.56. 4,338,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,950. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

