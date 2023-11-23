SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 812,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.00% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $37,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 218,190 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,965,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 498,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,742. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

