SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

