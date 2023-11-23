SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,712 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 17.19% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $687,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,612 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 2,432,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,561. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

