SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $264,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

