SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 7.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 19.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,110,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 2,132,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,903. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

