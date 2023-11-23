SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Holdings Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293,877 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 77.91% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,411,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period.

Shares of KOMP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. 110,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

