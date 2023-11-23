SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $466.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

