Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.41. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 271,570 shares traded.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

