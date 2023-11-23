Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Splunk worth $456,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,364. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $151.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

