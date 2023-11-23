State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,132 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of State Street worth $25,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.88. 1,200,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

