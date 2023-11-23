Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 43,604 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 43,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $24,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

