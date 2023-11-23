Stevard LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stevard LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,263. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.28 and a 200-day moving average of $400.97. The stock has a market cap of $334.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

