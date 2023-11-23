Stevard LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stevard LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Stevard LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

