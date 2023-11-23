Stevard LLC Sells 64 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stevard LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24. The company has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

