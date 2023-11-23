Stevard LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,980,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,507,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.