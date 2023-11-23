StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

CULP opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.