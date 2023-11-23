StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $34.37 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $465.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.