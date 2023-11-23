StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $34.37 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $465.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
