StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $1.73 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.