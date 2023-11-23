StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.73 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

