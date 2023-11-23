Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,881 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Stryker worth $706,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock worth $18,068,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $294.05. 744,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,624. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $226.16 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

