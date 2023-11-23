Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 544,972 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at $911,461.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 544,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at $911,461.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,448.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 829,780 shares of company stock worth $380,583. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

