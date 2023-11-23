Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 299,599 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

