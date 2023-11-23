Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Position Raised by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality comprises 1.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Target Hospitality worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 480,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,713. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Insider Activity

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 28,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $447,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $163,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 28,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $447,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $163,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $111,191.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,908 shares of company stock worth $819,637. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

